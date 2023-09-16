TMC AND BJP COUNCILLORS ENGAGE IN BRAWL DURING KOLKATA CIVIC BODY MONTHLY SESSION

Kolkata: The monthly session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) witnessed clashes between two councillors from ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Saturday. Trouble started after councillors started protesting against the remarks of KMC chairperson Mala Roy and mayor Firhad Hakim. Soon the war of words tuned into a brawl between the two groups of councillors.

Amid the heated exchange of words, BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh and Trinamool councillor Asim Bose allegedly assaulted each other. Mala Roy had to postpone the session temporarily and it was restored only after the situation returned to normalcy.

During the question hour, no questions or proposals were put up by the opposition councillors. To which, Roy said, "Surprisingly, there are no questions in the session from the opposition side". In response to this, Hakim sarcastically said, "The condition of the opposition bench is such that our councillors have to sit there and ask questions on their behalf."

This comment enraged the BJP councillors and a verbal altercation ensued between the councillors of both parties. Protesting against the statements made by Roy and Hakim, Sajal Ghosh, BJP councilor of Ward No. 50, asked "What will happen with questions or proposals? Does the opposition's voice have any importance here?"

In response, Roy said, "You should not teach me the opposition's duty. I also sat in that chair and know how to sit there and work. I won't learn that from you."

While Ghosh was protesting against Roy's statement, Trinamool councillor of Ward No. 70, Ashim Bose went after him lashing out for his remarks. Soon, both were seen getting into a fight with each other. Another councillor of BJP, Vijay Ojha joined in along with a few Trinamool councillors. Seeing the situation becoming tense, Hakim tried to pacify the councillors.

Trinamool councillor Debashis Kumar and borough chairman Sudip Kolle tried to separate the two groups of councillors. The chairperson requested everyone to remain calm and failing which, she temporarily adjourned the session. The session resumed after normalcy prevailed.

