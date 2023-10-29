TMC ACTIVIST KILLED IN CLASH BETWEEN TWO PARTY FACTIONS IN BENGAL

Kolkata: A 24-year-old Trinamool Congress activist was killed on Sunday after a clash allegedly broke out between two factions of the ruling party in West Bengal in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Akash Prasad, a TMC supporter, was declared dead at a local hospital after being hit on his chest allegedly during the clash between rival factions owing allegiance to two TMC councillors of Titagarh Municipality, over possession of rented accommodation in the area, the official said.

TMC activists later demonstrated at Khardah Police Station with the body of the deceased, demanding proper investigation and arrest of those responsible. Personnel of RAF were deployed in the area.