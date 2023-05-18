THE KERALA STORY WILL BE SHOWN IN THEATRES ACROSS WEST BENGAL DIRECTOR SUDIPTO SEN AFTER SC RELIEF

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen is elated after Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's decision to ban the film in the state. Sen said that his film will be shown in the theatres of the state from Friday.

Sen's Jalpaiguri home was also filled with joy after the Supreme Court order. On May 8, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in the state citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence". Following it, Sen approached the apex court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the ban stating it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "I am very happy. You all have been with us. And now the film is at the centre of everything across India. The film was not seen by the people of Bengal and Tamil Nadu for so long. It was sad for us. Everyone can see it. Finally today everyone's wish was fulfilled. From tomorrow the film will be shown in all cinema halls of West Bengal," Sen told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

Asked if he had anything to say to Chief Minister Banerjee, Sen said, "She is older than me, wiser than me, she has always supported good films. I think she will support our film too. It would have been better had she commented after watching the film. She has not seen the film. It is not right to comment without seeing it. Our Bengal is always at the centre of free speech. Such a decision was very sad. But it is very good that the Supreme Court stood by us."

Sudipta Sen's elder brother Manoj Sen said, "The Kerala Story will be screened again in cinemas in the state as directed by the Supreme Court. My brother's film created a stir across the country. The ban in the state was painful." The director of 'The Kerala Story' spent his childhood in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Siliguri as Sudipto Sen's father worked as a shift worker at United Bank.

Also read: SC says it would like to watch 'The Kerala Story'; asks producer to put a disclaimer on '32,000' figure