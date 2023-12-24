Kolkata: Controversy arose during the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on Sunday after a question paper went viral on social media sometime after the exam began.

A section of the candidates claimed that the viral question paper is same as the one distributed at the exam hall but, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education refuted the allegation saying no such complaint has come to their notice.

While the exam was underway, a question paper surfaced on Facebook. Candidates from many areas claimed that many questions of the paper that went viral are exactly the same as the actual paper. "Even the sequence of the questions is the same. We were not aware of such an incident when we entered the hall this morning," Sarmistha Bhattacharya, a candidate from Behala said.

President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Gautam Pal denied allegations of question paper leak. "I have not received any such complaint," he said.

The TET exam was earlier scheduled on December 10 but it was postponed to December 24 by the state government due to some logistics-related issues. This time, the board had issued a set of do's and don'ts for candidates. Students were asked not to wear ornaments and carry electronic gadgets to the exam centres.

Candidates had been asked to reach the exam hall by 11 am, an hour before the test started. They were made to go through metal detectors before entering into the hall. Also, there was only a single entrance and exit at all halls.