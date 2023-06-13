TEACHERS RECRUITMENT SCAM ABHISHEK BANERJEE TELLS ED HE WILL APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING AFTER PANCHAYAT POLLS

Kolkata Trinamool Congress allIndia general secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed the Enforcement Directorate ED that he could not appear before it for questioning in connection with the teachers recruitment scam today He said that he would be able to appear before it after the panchayat elections that are scheduled to be held on July 8 A communication in this regard was officially conveyed to ED through Banerjee s advocateBanerjee had been asked to appear before ED at 1130 am on Tuesday at the CGO Complex in Kolkata In his letter explaining about his inability to appear before ED Banerjee stated that he had helped in the investigation in the past and will extend similar help in the future He clarified that it is not possible to visit the ED s office at the CGO complex on Tuesday because he is not in Kolkata and is presently travelling across the districts as part of the party s Trinamoole Nabo Joar mass outreach programme to connect with the people of West BengalWith rural elections already been announced Banerjee said he is busy with the preparations and it is not possible for him to appear before the agency now Also he said that he was collecting information that the agency had sought from him earlier It was learnt that information of more than a decade had been sought from him Earlier the TMC MP had alleged that ED s summon was a ploy to keep him away from campaigning for the panchayat polls as the BJP is well aware that it will not be able to fight against TMC politically Also Read Bengal jobs scam CBI grills TMC leader Abhishek for more than nine hoursLast month the Central Bureau of Investigation had questioned him for more than nine hours following the Calcutta High Court s permission to allow central agencies to question him On June 8 Banerjee s wife Rujira was questioned by the ED for four hours in connection with the coal pilferage scam