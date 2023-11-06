Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday sought expulsion of state correctional administration minister Akhil Giri for allegedly making "objectionable" statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose. Adhikari has written to Bose urging him to make "strong recommendation" to the state government to expel Giri and take action against him.

Adhikari wrote that Giri's statement has tarnished not only Bose's image but also maligned the sanctity of Raj Bhavan and the Governor's Chair. Sharing a copy of the letter along with a video clip of Giri's speech that he made at Contai in East Midnapore on November 4 on his X handle, Adhikari wrote, "Today, I have sent an email to the Hon'ble Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose regarding a sensational accusation made by the motormouth Minister Akhil Giri. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The self explanatory details are in the letter and the video clip annexed herewith."

Elaborating on the contents of the video in his letter, Adhikari alleged Giri claimed that Bose had visited a particular Durga Puja pandal because the organiser had something "scandalous" about the governor in WhatsApp. Giri further stated that Bose asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to meet him and discuss MGNREGA issue as he had been pressurised to do so due to the certain WhatsApp information. Giri allegedly claimed that the Nabanna state secretariat and the Intelligence Branch possesses information in this regard and would not let the governor escape, Adhikari wrote.

"I'm urging you to dismiss these baseless allegations by issuing a clarification or statement that your visit to the Puja Pandal was just a courtesy visit and the scheduled meeting with the chief minister is normal activity between the Constitutional Head and Administrative Head of the State of West Bengal," the letter read.

Urging the governor to make strong recommendation to the state government against Giri, Adhikari pointed out that any inaction would suggest that there must be an iota of truth in his allegation. "Silence may not be dignified every time, and can be misconstrued as weakness," he added.

The LoP also said that if Bose had taken appropriate action against Giri when he made "derogatory" comments against President Droupadi Murmu then he would have rectified himself.