SURGE IN LUMPY SKIN DISEASE CASES IN NORTH BENGAL DISTRICTS CENTRE TO SEND AN EXPERT TEAM

Darjeeling (West Bengal): The threat of the Lumpy Skin Disease virus is looming large over Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in north Bengal as the livestock here is getting infected with it, prompting the Centre to send a high-level team of experts to take stock of the situation. The cases of Lumpy Skin Disease are on the surge in these two districts even as there is a concern among the local administration and the Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry. However, many cattle have been slowly recovering.

Raju Bista, MP from Darjeeling, said, "The rise in Lumpy Skin Disease in the hills has become a cause for concern. I appealed to Union Ministers Paroshottam Rupala and Sanjeev Kumar Balyan to take quick action to cure the disease. The lumpy virus has been increasing in the hills since April, but the state government has not taken any steps to curb it. Hence, I appealed to the Centre for a hill survey, sample testing and vaccines and compensation for those whose animals, died of Lumpy virus."

Kalimpong District Animal Husbandry and Livestock Development Department Deputy Director Deven Pradhan said, "Kalimpong Block 01, Gorubathan Block has been infected with the Lumpy virus. Many animals have also recovered." Asit Kumar Rana, deputy director of the Livestock Development Department of Darjeeling said, "We fear that the virus has spread from the cattle that are coming to India from Nepal. That is why the Armed Border Force has already been requested to step up the surveillance along the Indo-Nepal border. Besides 10 to 12 police stations have also been requested to do the same."

Officials concerned claimed that in the last two months, 400 cattle in Darjeeling and 2,000 cattle in Kalimpong have been infected with the Lumpy virus and over 36 animals have died so far. They said, along with cows, goats and sheep are also affected by the disease. According to officials, 200 cattle in Darjeeling and 1,200 cattle in Kalimpong recovered. There have been outbreaks of the Lumpy virus in Sorong, Pakyoung and Namchi districts and the virus has also been found in Sukhiapokhri, Rimbic, Lodhama and Bijanbari in Darjeeling. Given the surge, Sikkim has already banned the entry of cattle from outside the state.

Meanwhile, Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said the Centre has given Rs 1.5 crore to West Bengal for the antidote and vaccination of the virus. He has already ordered the formation of an expert team from the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Guwahati and the Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Kolkata. Besides, the Centre has also directed the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of Kolkata for all possible cooperation. The contingent is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Wednesday.