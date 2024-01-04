Kolkata: Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who is popularly known as 'Kalighat-er Kaku' and was admitted to SSKM Hospital four-and-a-half-months ago, was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case in West Bengal in May last year. Sources said Bhadra, who was wearing a mask, was taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair. He was moved from SSKM Hospital to Joka ESI for voice sample collection. 'Kalighat-er Kaku' was taken from Joka ESI in a high-quality 5G ambulance that day.

Before his discharge, central forces fortified the SSKM hospital in a move to avoid any untoward incident. Jawans also surrounded the cardiology department before the ED officials arrived at the hospital. Two doctors from Joka ESI Hospital were also present when Bhadra was released. They spent some time inside the cabin for some time.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra was admitted to the cardiology department of SSKM Hospital on August 22 after he complained of chest pain. Since then, the scamster was admitted at the AC cabin number 1 for about four and a half months before his health condition is believed to have improved.

SSKM Hospital authorities, however, did not comment on his health condition. Earlier, the medical board of the hospital met several times to assess Bhadra's health condition. As a result, questions about the role of SSKM Hospital started to arise.

Last year, Bhadra was quizzed for almost 12 hours before he was taken into custody. His name had surfaced during the probe. It was also alleged that he used to receive money from Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested earlier.