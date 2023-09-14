SPANISH LANGUAGE EXCELLENCE CENTRE TO COME UP IN WEST BENGAL SAYS CM MAMATA BANERJEE

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a trip to Spain, along with her delegation, had a fruitful discussion on Thursday with the Spanish government official about setting up a Language Excellence Centre in the state. Chief Secretary of the State Harikrishna Dwivedi had a meeting with the official of the Spanish language Guillermo Escribano and thereafter, the latter agreed to establish the Centre of Excellence for Spanish Education in West Bengal.

Apart from the Chief Secretary, Alapan Banerjee, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Industries Secretary Vandana Yadav were also present at the meeting. After having fruitful talks with his Spanish counterpart, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi said, "In the meeting, we discussed with Spanish officials for establishing a Centre of Excellence in Spanish language. It will be a joint initiative of both governments. The centre will cater to the needs of students, who want to learn a foreign language. It will provide job opportunities for the students in the country and abroad also."

The Chief Minister also said, "Foreign language is an important part of our government's education policy. The knowledge of the foreign language is necessary due to the growing IT industry in West Bengal."

"It was decided in the meeting to provide Spanish language teaching through a student exchange programme between Spanish and Indian universities. Besides, we also had a discussion on how artificial intelligence can be used in different fields, including national language processing," said the CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's love for music and art found its manifestation on a street in Madrid. While taking a morning stroll, Mamata played the musical instrument borrowed from a street musician.