SHAMI IS A DIRTY MAN WILL BE PUNISHED BY GOD FOR MISDEEDS ESTRANGED WIFE HASIN JAHAN

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami has been one of the star performers in the World Cup 2023 and the highest wicket-taker. He has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and had also received marriage proposal from actress-turned politician Payel Ghosh. Despite soaring high on his career, his relationship with his wife Hasin Jahan continues to remain soar.

Jahan said that she considers Shami as a "dirty person" while her daughter, a class 3 student, has no interest in her father's match. She shared the struggles of her life to ETV Bharat. Model-turned actress, Jahan stays with her daughter in a flat in Jadavpur in Kolkata.

She said that currently she is busy with her divorce case with Shami and is bringing up her daughter alone. "Various cases are underway in Allahabad, high court, lower court and Supreme Court. I have to handle all these cases alone. My parents stay 250 km away in Birbhum and are ill. My younger brother died of Covid. Who is there to stand beside me? This is my fight and I'm fighting it alone," she said.

Jahan first met Shami when she was in the KKR cheerleaders group. They fell in love and got married. This was Jahan's second marriage. However, their six-year married life is on the verge of ending.

After Team India's defeat in the World Cup final, Jahan had posted a video on her Instagram account which netizens claimed was targeted at Shami. When asked about her post, Jahan said, "I have not watched the World Cup final nor do I have any interest in the match. What makes me sad is that even after hearing my side, it is me who is being seen as the villain. There are some people with distorted mentality who have made me a villain. I am forced to say that a section of the media is working in favour of Shami. Just because Shami has a 'celeb' tag with his name he is innocent while I'm the villain. Sadly, everyone knows how much I have to endure despite that I'm being made a villain for sake of TRPs. Just because Shami is powerful he has the backing of the Indian media," Jahan said.

According to Jahan, Shami had thought that she would never go against him because he is powerful. "He is a celeb and this is my second marriage so he thought I could never leave him. At that time, I and my daughter could have even died. He thought he could easily play with my self-respect. He could have never imagine that I would go to such an extent in this matter," she added.

In 2018, Jahan moved court against Shami alleging of domestic violence and infidelity. Investigations were initiated against Shami on the basis of his wife's complaint. Jahan said that when BCCI pulled him up, Shami had said he did not want to break his family but as soon as he was left scot-free he said he would see me in court.