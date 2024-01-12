SHAHJAHAN ARREST DELAY BENGAL GOVERNOR CONVINCED WITH OFFICIAL EXPLANATION

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has recently stated that he was "convinced" by the senior state government officials' explanation of the delay in arresting TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh due to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid.

While talking to reporters, Bose said, "What they conveyed to me is the considered opinion of the state government on certain burning issues which are vexing us, particularly in the background of the harassment of the Enforcement Directorate. They have given me some valuable inputs since the investigation is going on, I would like to keep it confidential."

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and DGP Rajiv Kumar met Bose on Thursday evening at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him on the investigation of the Sandeshkhali row. The discussion continued for nearly an hour, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed.

Asked what their answers were to the governor's direction to arrest Shahjahan immediately, Bose said, "My statement is on record and the reasons why it is delayed has been explained to me I am convinced and since the investigation is on, I don't want to reveal the details."

Bose had asked the state government to brief him about the proceedings in the ration scam and called the three senior officials to meet him in this regard. On Saturday, the governor asked the state government to submit a report on why Shahjahan was not arrested and to clarify whether he was in India or crossed the border.

He had also asked the state government "to fix up responsibility for the failure of the law and order machinery and also to punish police officers who failed in their duties".