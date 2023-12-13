Overhead water tank falls on platform at Bardhaman railway station, 3 dead

Kolkata: At least three people including a woman were killed and several others injured after a water tank fell on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station in West Bengal, an ER official said. The injured have been admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place around 12:08 on Wednesday when a large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, the ER official said. The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added. Railways said it will take time to normalize the train services on the respective platforms. Stating that three railway employees have been suspended, the official said.

According to local and railway sources, a one-and-a-half lakh-litre water tank fell on the platforms when several passengers were waiting at the railway station. On receiving the information about the incident, Railway officials rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.