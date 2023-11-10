SEAT OF COMMUNAL HARMONY 250 YEAR OLD DEVI CHAUDHURANI SHASHANKALI TEMPLE IN JALPAIGURI HAS MUSLIM SEVAYAT

Jalpaiguri: Devi Chaudhurani Shashankali Temple at Goshala Mor in Jalpaiguri District is considered to be one of the places in North Bengal where the woman dacoit leader performed puja. What makes this temple different is that main 'sevayat' of the temple is a Muslim and his family members are involved in the day-to-day affairs of the temple for the last 250 years.

Currently, sevayat Mumtaz Mohammad is on duty. It is believed that at Devi Chaudhurani Shashmankali Temple, boal and shoal fish along with meat are offered to the deity. Mumtaz Mohammed himself organises everything related to the puja. From plucking flowers for puja every morning to keeping the temple premises clean, everything is handled by Mumtaz Mohammad.

With two days to go for Kali Puja, Mumtaz Mohammed is extremely busy. He has been organised the Kali puja with utmost devotion. The Devi Chaudhurani Shashankali Temple has thus become a unique seat of communal harmony.

Likewise Hindus, Muslims come here twice a day. Mohammad Saidul Haque, a devotee said, "Before going to work in the morning and after returning from work, I visit Maa Kali and bow down before her. Mother fulfills all my desires. I get a certain peace of mind by seeing the deity."

Subhash Chowdhury is the head priest of Devi Chaudhurani temple said, “Here the Goddess is worshiped according to tantras. This temple is a meeting place for people of all religions This puja has been going on for about 250 years. Both vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes are offered to her."