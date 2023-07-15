SCIENTIST FROM WEST BENGAL DESIGNS CHANDRAYAAN 3 CAMERAS

Raiganj (West Bengal): Anuj Nandi, a graduate from Raiganj College in West Bengal designed the cameras on Chandrayaan-3. Compared to the predecessor mission, Chandrayaan-3 has more robust cameras.

After the launch of Chandrayaan-3, there is excitement among the locals and family members of Anuj, a resident of Ashrampara in Islampur in West Bengal's North Dinajpur.

Proud at her son's achievement, Anuj's mother Shobha Nandi said, "He came home in Islampur a month ago. He called me today and narrated the entire episode over phone. We sat here glued to our television set and mobiles and watched the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

According to the family sources, Anuj studied in Islampur High School and graduated with a science degree from Raiganj College. He did not have to look back after that.

The Bengali scientist is working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru for the past eight years. "He has not forgotten his roots and whenever he gets time, he visits his ancestral house. He makes it a point to keep in touch with his relatives over phone," said a family member.

Presently, the entire North Dinajpur district is in a festive mood. Anuj has inspired many youths to aspire to become scientists. Several children of the district said they want to take up space science like Anuj.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm on Friday and the lander will take 42 days to complete its journey to the moon. If the mission is successful then India will be the fourth country to make a soft landing on the moon after the United States, Soviet Union and China.