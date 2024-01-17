Naihati (West Bengal): A high school teacher poisoned his two children and later ended his life at Naihati in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday. An extra-marital affair is suspected to have triggered the extreme step.

As per cops, the frozen body of the teacher was found hanging at the shallow pump house on his own land, quite far from the house. The bodies of two children were floating in a pond next to it. Police after recovering the dead bodies, sent them for post-mortem.

The teacher, who was employed in Nadia, used to live with his parents, wife and two children. However, it is alleged that he got involved with a woman in the neighbourhood and inflicted extreme torture on his wife when the latter protested.

The situation came to such a point that his wife had to part ways with him. She even had to be hospitalised. According to local sources, the separation bogged him down and he went into severe depression.

People were alarmed when nobody from the family was seen since Tuesday morning. Neighbours knocked on the door, but there was no response.

Meanwhile, neighbours were informed that the dead body of a person was spotted on a land some distance away. The bodies of two children were floating in the sink next to it. Local people started gathering there. The school teacher's wife rushed to the spot after she heard the news.

The bereaved widow spilt the beans on her husband's extra-marital affair. "A woman used to work in the garden near our house. I had told my husband to release her and employ someone else. But he got infuriated and even tried to kill me. I somehow survived."

The deceased's father however was too crestfallen and shocked to talk about the marital distress.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.