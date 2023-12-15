New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday agreed to examine a plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra against expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case for consideration on January 3, 2024.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti said the judges received the case file only on Friday morning, therefore they would require time to go through the matter.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Moitra, sought to put the arguments through the synopsis of the petition filed by Moitra, but the bench deferred the hearing on reopening the court after the Winter vacations. Singhvi contended that he can the court through the file and facts of the case. Justice Khanna said, no, I would like to read it myself.

Moitra filed the plea this week, terming the decision to expel her as "unjust, unfair and arbitrary" and against the principle of natural justice. Moitra was ousted from the Parliament after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra has been allegedly accused of posing several queries in Parliament concerning the Adani group of companies at the behest of a rival businessman, Darshan Hiranandani. On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Moitra from the parliament in view of the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as an MP.

Her expulsion was recommended by the committee on the basis of Hiranandani's affidavit saying she accepted bribes to ask his questions targeting the Adani Group.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court". She alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponized by the government to force the opposition into submission.