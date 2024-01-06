Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday lodged a complaint with state DG Rajeeb Kumar and Basirhat Police District Superintendent, JB Thomas over the Sandeshkhali ruckus that took place on Friday. The complaint was filed through e-mail. An appeal has been made to ensure that the miscreants are nabbed and justice prevailed.

ED officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid on TMC strongman Shahjahan Shaikh in the ration scam, were at the receiving end of hostile supporters of the latter. The sleuths were accompanied by 50 CRPF personnel. Even the vehicles of media persons who had gone there for coverage were vandalised.

In the line of fire, ED officials and security forces had no other option than leaving the spot. The incident has made national headlines with the ruling dispensation under CM Mamata Banerjee incurring criticism. Governor C.B. Anand Bose who had condemned the incident met the injured officials at hospital.

The 'barbarity' has drawn BJP's ire which has lapped it up to lambast Didi's regime. Saffron leaders allege that Bangladeshi Rohingyas are behind this attack. Thomas on Friday had said, "The central investigators should have informed the local police station and then gone to the spot."