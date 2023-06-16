RURAL POLL NOMINATION PROCESS PEACEFUL MAMATA GUV SAYS VIOLENCE MUST END IN BENGAL

Namkhana/Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the panchayat poll nomination process in the state is peaceful, even as she flayed the opposition for making an issue out of "one or two stray" incidents. Banerjee made the comments at a TMC programme here, shortly after Governor C V Ananda Bose minced no words in stating that political violence will not be tolerated, and there will be action and no alibi for inaction".

"There is no other state other than Bengal where the panchayat poll nomination process is so peaceful. The opposition parties - CPI (M), Congress, BJP and the ISF - are trying to blame us over one or two incidents during the nomination exercise," she said, accusing the opposition of trying to malign the state.

Banerjee also rejected claims that opposition candidates were not allowed to file nominations, informing that over 1.5 lakh nomination papers have been filed by them for the July 8 rural polls. The chief minister was addressing the concluding session of the party's two-month-long mass outreach programme 'Trinamool e Nabojowar' (new wave in Trinamool).

"Have you ever heard that 2.31 lakh nominations for rural polls have been filed in any other state? Over 1.5 lakh nominations have been filed by opposition parties alone, yet you are claiming that they weren't able to file nominations. Isn't this paradoxical?" the TMC supremo said. Widespread violence over the filing of nominations has so far left five people dead and several injured in various parts of the state.

"Over the past few days, I have noticed how politics is being played against me and my Trinamool family. This Baam (Left)-Raam (BJP)-Shyam (Congress) have joined hands and are hell-bent on defeating us," Banerjee said. Earlier in the day, the Governor visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, where supporters of two political parties clashed on Thursday, the concluding day of nomination filing for the panchayat election, leaving three persons dead.

"Some undesirable incidents have happened in some parts of Bengal. I have made my inferences about them. No violence will be tolerated and we will have to end it. There will be action and no alibi for inaction," Bose told reporters. Bose said he has already discussed the situation with Banerjee.

"I interacted with the victims of violence and the locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election, he said. Continuing with her tirade against the opposition parties, Banerjee criticised them for seeking central forces to conduct the panchayat polls, referring to the violence and bloodshed that occurred during village council elections under the CPI (M) regime.

During the 2021 Bengal (assembly) elections, these central forces shot dead innocent people in Sitalkuchi," she claimed. "Why are the forces not being sent to Manipur, where so many people have died? Banerjee said. Army and paramilitary forces were deployed in the ethnic violence-affected northeastern state.

The TMC boss mentioned that the 2013 panchayat polls, held under the supervision of central forces, too, witnessed violence and 49 people died. Hitting out at the Congress, the CM said the grand old party should not expect the TMC to support them in the state if they hobnob with the BJP and CPI (M) in West Bengal.

"The Congress wants us to support them in Parliament in the fight against the BJP. We will support them as we, too, want to fight the BJP. But, they should not expect us to support them in Bengal if they continue to have an understanding with the CPI (M) and the BJP to fight against us here," she said.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed that prospective candidates, who were allegedly prevented from filing nominations at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, be allowed to submit their papers for the panchayat elections by 4 pm on Friday. The court effectively extended the nomination process for these candidates by a day after it ended on Thursday.

A senior official of the State Election Commission said that a total of 2,36,464 nominations have been filed for nearly 74,000 seats in the three-tier panchayat elections. (PTI)