Kolkata: Calcutta High Court set guidelines for the Enforcement Directorate in view of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee's plea regarding media coverage of the central agency's summoning of her husband in connection with scams.

On Tuesday, justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya through an interim directive on the role of media issued a set of directives.

According to guidelines, no live streaming can be done during search and seizure anywhere. There is a bar regarding the ED's sharing details of search and seizure with the media. No journalist from any media house can accompany the ED during the search operation.

No prior disclosure of search and seizure shall be made by the enforcement agency. If the press reports any news, the photo of the accused cannot be used there. No image can be printed before the chargesheet is filed.

Rujira or Abhishek Banerjee can file a contempt case against that particular news organisation if the above order of the court is disobeyed. The judge ordered both parties to file affidavits.

The next hearing of this case will be in January 2024. Earlier, Rujira filed a case claiming that a class of media was spreading false news in their name ahead of the central agency's investigation. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya adjourned the verdict in the case after a lengthy hearing last week.

The ED told the high court that it has mentioned on its website about details of its interrogation. The agency further said it can take action against false news published or aired by big media houses but can't do the same for small portals and YouTube channels. Besides, ED is an independent investigative agency and not a gossip magazine, it told the HC.