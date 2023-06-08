Kolkata Trinamool Congress AllIndia general secretary Abhishek Banerjee s wife Rujira Banerjee was interrogated for nearly four hours at the Enforcement Directorate s ED office in Salt Lake s CGO Complex on Thursday The ED sources have revealed that she was questioned about her foreign bank accounts including those in ThailandThe sources said that inquiries have already been made about the foreign bank accounts of Rujira Banerjee There were several suspicious transactions in the bank account in her name in Thailand She was asked about that in the third round of interrogation Thursday was the third time she was called for questioning Rujira was stopped at the Kolkata airport on her way to go abroad on Monday She was intercepted by the ED and was handed a notice for interrogation Rujira was asked to appear for questioning in connection with the coal scam Rujira reached the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake at 1230 pm She was escorted from her home in South Kolkata to the Salt Lake CGO complex by Kolkata Police officialsAlso read Odisha train tragedy Suvendu Adhikari targets Mamata BanerjeeAccording to ED sources senior officials of ED had already arrived from Delhi to interrogate him Three special officers came from Delhi to Kolkata to interrogate her The special team of five people included a deputy director and two assistant directors from Delhi and two women officers All five officers asked various questions about Rujira s bank account transactions in ThailandThey also asked her how she got the Indian citizenship Even after she moved to India how was the money transferred to that special bank account in Thailand According to ED sources so far Rujira Banerjee has given tactful answers to all the questionsNotably Kalighater Kaku alias Sujay Krishna Bhadra has already been arrested by the ED in the recruitment corruption case ED sources said Rujira may be questioned in view of the documents recovered by the investigators after interrogating Bhadra and conducting a lengthy search operation at his house