Kolkata: Raising the pitch for creating a consensus among like-minded parties to build an anti-BJP coalition, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 terming the move as 'crazy' which, he said, will spell trouble for the economy which is already in doldrums.

Chowdhury, who is also the party's West Bengal unit president, accused PM Narendra Modi of 'destroying' the economy. "Let me call PM Narendra Modi a madman who takes rash decisions according to his whims and fancies. What is the justification for the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 without any rhyme or reason? Is it going to help the economy anyway? I must say our country's economy which is at a low ebb will be in further doldrums due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rash decision," Chowdhury said at a press meet in his home town Murshidabad.

Also read: Mamata trying to prove she's not less 'Hindutvavadi' than BJP: Adhir Ranjan

Chowdhury also said the Congress is the only alternative and best-suited for leading an anti-BJP alliance to take on the saffron party during the 2024 general elections. "Only Congress can lead an anti-BJP alliance. Only Mallikarjun Kharge and I raise our voices against the BJP government's arbitrary moves which are imposed upon states. The Congress is at the forefront of any protest against the BJP government in the Centre which muzzles the voice of states. Its moves are anti-federal and directed towards suppressing interests of states," Chowdhury added.