RETIRED JU PROFESSOR MANUFACTURES ICE CREAMS CANDLES FROM HERBAL PRODUCTS

Kolkata (West Bengal): Asim Chatterjee, a retired Chemistry professor from Jadavpur University, has taken his passion for creating new things from scratch to a whole new level in his advanced age. He has set up a small-scale business where he manufactures a range of products, including mosquito repellent oils, candles, and most recently, ice creams that are low in sugar, making them a healthier option. Chatterjee takes pride in the fact that his ice creams contain no cream, making them completely fat-free.

Talking to ETV Bharat, 80-year-old Chatterjee said, "Jadavpur University began a research on reducing herbal waste which is produced after the fruits and vegetables are not sold. This problem was first brought to light by Pithavasan Das, a leader from Howrah. Das visited the Jadavpur University in 2004 where he met the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Ashok Nath Bose and discussed about the problem. That was when the university decided to do a research on this problem."

Chatterjee further said, "Initially I started it as a hobby but as people started showing interest in the herbal products, my hobby turned into a small- scale business. I set up the infrastructure at my home. I started manufacturing candles, mosquito repellent oils and ice creams using herbal products. The candles will have an aroma and it emanates from the aromatic oil that I infuse into the candles. The mosquito repellent oil was also made using Herbal products."

Also read: Karnataka: Engineering students invent walking stick to alert visually impaied of obstacles

"I first started making sugar- free ice creams fresh fruits and vegetables but those were a bit more expensive. So I started making ice creams with less sugar. I have made ice-creams using ginger, watermelon and even coriander. I also visit places around the state to teach techniques to reduce herbal waste into something useful," he said adding that people only show interest in the methods but the demands of these products are still very less.