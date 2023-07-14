Cooch Behar: Former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the post-poll violence saying Trinamool Congress regime is worse than that of the Left. Condemning Bihar police's lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna, Prasad said Nitish Kumar has adopted Banerjee's methods ever since he befriended her.

Prasad, who heads the BJP's fact-finding team on Friday met the party leaders and families of their workers, who were victims of the poll violence in Cooch Behar. "I condemn the attack on BJP workers in Bihar by Nitish Kumar's Police. Ever since you (Nitish Kumar) became friends with Mamata Banerjee you have adopted her methods. Our workers were killed in the stampede and police manhandling. They were simply demanding that Tejashwi Yadav, who has been chargesheeted in a scam, be removed from his post. I condemn this. People will give a befitting response," Prasad said.

Notably, BJP's four-member fact-finding committee reached New Cooch Behar railway station by train from Kolkata on Friday morning. At the station, the team was welcomed by BJP's Cooch Behar district president MLA Sukumar Roy.

Several areas of Cooch Behar district witnessed violence since the panchayat elections were announced on June 8. Five political workers and one voter have died in the district so far while many others were injured. Many leaders and workers of different political parties have fled from their homes with some taking refuge in their party offices and houses of other leaders.

Also Read: WB panchayat elections: Repolling in nearly 700 booths; BJP, TMC in war of words over violence

The fact finding team visited some of the violence-hit areas of the district.