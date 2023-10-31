Ration distribution scam: WB minister Jyotipriya Mallick discharged from hospital, into ED custody

Kolkata: Four days after West Bengal forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested for his alleged role in ration distribution anomaly, the minister was on Monday discharged from a private hospital after doctors found him fit.

Soon after his release, the minister was immediately taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating his role in the ration distribution scam.

Mallik, 66, was escorted by his daughter and elder brother and two ED officers to the central probe agency's city office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake amid tight police security soon after he came out of the hospital.

"The minister is fine. There is no need for him to be in the hospital. He is fit for discharge. He needs to take some prescribed medicine," a hospital official said. The ED said the agency was informed by the hospital authorities about Mallick being fit.

Mallick, a former food minister, was arrested by the ED in the early hours of October 27 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged ration distribution scam fainted inside a courtroom when he was produced before it. He was then taken to the hospital.

The ED officer said a copy of Mallick’s medical report has been submitted to the central probe agency.

The minister, who had complained of dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and weakness in the left arm, has been remanded to ED custody till November 6 by a local court. Meanwhile, the ED has seized more than 20 mobile phones including that of the arrested minister in connection with the investigation into the matter, an officer said.

Investigations revealed that he owns at least 11 rice mills in Bengal which are allegedly supervised by his wife and associates, one of them Bakibur Rahman. Sources said central agencies had so far found evidence related to money laundering of Rs 95 crore with the help of a web of bogus entities.