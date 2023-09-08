Kolkata: The ISI agent, who was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman and arrested by sleuths in West Bengal, said Pakistani Rashtrapati Bhavan and national war memorials were targets of Pakistani militants.

Bhakt Banshi Jha, a Bihar resident, was arrested by Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on August 29. He spilled beans on Pakistani militants' plan to target these vital installations during interrogation by sleuths.

Also read: Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments

Police said Jha took secret pictures of vital installations in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and sent them to a Pakistani woman. A special unit of STF in Bihar has already conducted a search operation at the house of Banshi Jha. According to Lalbazar sources, Delhi Police have already held several meetings with Kolkata Police's STF. The Delhi Police may also take Jha into their custody for investigation purposes.

During his stay in New Delhi, Bhakta Banshi Jha took pictures of various important places. Sources said photographs were sent to Pakistan.

In this regard, a police officer in charge of Kolkata Police's STF, who did not wish to be named, said, "Various photos of various cities, including Kolkata, have been received from Jha. Among them are photos and videos of important and protected areas like Rashtrapati Bhavan, the National War Memorial in Delhi besides several other places. As a result, it can be said that various important places in the country were targeted by the ISIS militant organisation.''

Investigators said that Bhakta Jha's multiple phone calls to several people in Pakistan have been accessed by cops. After a search, the STF got hold of several pictures and important documents which were seized by the police. Detectives alleged that the person came to Kolkata and sent various pictures of Bali Bridge of Kolkata and a picture of a temple adjacent to Bali Bridge to a woman in Pakistan. As per the investigation, the woman works for the Pakistani spy agency. Lalbazar cops are certain that Bali Bridge is also a target of militants.