Siliguri (West Bengal): A minor rape victim allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the washroom at Hakimpara of Ward No. 15 of Siliguri Municipality on Wednesday. The state police station initially sent the body to the Siliguri District Hospital. Thereafter, the body was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

As per the Police report, the hanging body was recovered from the spot by the other government home minors. Meanwhile, the home authorities have also been accused of covering up the incident.

Following the incident, the State Child Welfare Committee Chairman Basanti Banerjee said, "There has been an unusual death of a minor at home. As per the rules, the minor's death will now be investigated in the presence of a magistrate. The matter has also been reported to the District Magistrate and the Child Protection Commission. A report will be sent as soon as possible."

On the other hand, Deb Bhowmik, the Home in-charge Debjani stated, "A minor has died. We have informed the authorities." In addition, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri and Councilor of Ward No. 15 Ranjan Sarkar claimed that he was aware of the matter. "I was not informed about the matter at first. Later I came to know and inquired. The minor committed suicide at the home. The police are investigating the matter," he added.

However, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate ADCP Subhendra Kumar informed the media, "The body of the minor has been recovered. All inquiries will be conducted."

It is learnt that the minor's mother and father died during the COVID-19 period. Thereafter, she was at a relative's house.