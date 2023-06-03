Burdwan (West Bengal) : A mother gave birth to a baby inside a train compartment at West Bengal's Burdwan station on Thursday evening. Doctors who did the delivery said that both the mother and the newborn were healthy. According to railway sources, Teresa Hansda, a resident of North Dinajpur, was returning home from Kerala with her husband Rubin Mandi.

They were travelling on the Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar Express. At that time, the woman suddenly experienced labour pains. Her husband immediately contacted the railway authorities and informed them about the situation. Necessary steps were taken by the railway authorities as soon as the train entered Burdwan station.

Doctors and nurses reached out to the woman in the S-12 compartment of the Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar Express. The newborn was born in the coach itself. According to sources, Rubin Mandi and his wife went to Kerala to work as masons. When Rubin's wife became pregnant, they decided to return home for the delivery. But Rubin did not get the train ticket on time and hence the delay.

Meanwhile, the wife's delivery day approached. The couple had to face a problem even though they finally got the train ticket. Before entering Burdwan station, his wife went into labour. The railway doctors rushed to platform no 2 of Burdwan station when the train halted. The child was born then and there. The child's family is happy with the timely humanitarian role of the railways.

There have been cases of childbirth in the train compartment earlier too. In October last year, a couple working at a brick kiln suffered a similar fate. They were travelling from Bihar to Kharagpur. The woman went into labour on the train. It was alleged that the railway authorities did not cooperate with the family and they handled the childbirth on their own in the compartment.