PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU LAUNCHES INS VINDHYAGIRI

Kolkata (West Bengal): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vindhyagiri – the sixth ship of project 17A of the Indian Navy at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited (GRSE) here.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that the launch of Vindhyagiri marks a move forward in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities. "It is also a step towards achieving the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through indigenous shipbuilding. Project 17A of which Vindhyagiri is a part reflects our commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. This project demonstrates indigenous innovation for developing state-of-the-art technology," the President said.

She further said that today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and the country is striving to become the third-largest economy in the near future. She added that the growing economy means higher volumes of trade and a huge part of the country's trade goods transit through the seas which highlights the importance of oceans to the country's growth and well-being.

The President also said that the security in the Indian Ocean Region and the larger Indo-Pacific has many aspects and the Navy has to always remain proactive in tackling security threats.

INS Vindhyagiri is the sixth of seven ships being built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Indian Navy. The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022. This is the third and last stealth frigate that the Kolkata-based warship maker was contracted to build for the Indian Navy under the project.

An official said that 75 percent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The state-of-the-art ship has been fitted with the latest gadgets and undergone extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149-meter-long, with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, according to a GRSE official. These are capable of neutralizing threats in all three dimensions of air, surface, and sub-surface.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present for the launch ceremony.

