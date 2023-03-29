Kolkata: Kolkata: The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, formerly known as the Government House, has been opened to the public, as announced by President Draupadi Murmu during her two-day visit to Bengal this week. In a symbolic gesture, the President handed over the keys of the Raj Bhavan to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has since announced that the historic building will now be known as 'Jan Raj Bhavan' or 'People's Raj Bhavan'. This decision is part of an effort to break the colonial mentality associated with the building, and to allow common people to access and explore the site.

Soon the people will be allowed to get an entry into this heritage building. People will not only have an opportunity to have a glimpse of this historic building but they will also have an opportunity to stroll along the sprawling lawns and gardens of the building known as ‘Heritage Walk’.

The Raj Bhavan is a landmark building in Kolkata that was previously the seat of British Imperial power. It has three stories and large halls, with curved corridors on all four sides leading to detached wings, each of which is like a separate house. The building is rich in history and is an important heritage site in Kolkata, evoking the past and sublimating it.

Visitors to the Raj Bhavan will now be able to access the site subject to certain terms and conditions. To request a visit, interested individuals must contact the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor of West Bengal, clearly stating the preferred date of the visit, the purpose of the visit, and the number of persons in the group. Foreign nationals are required to enclose a photocopy of their passport along with the request. Visitors are required to carry valid government photo ID cards, and foreign visitors must carry photocopies of their passport and the original on the day of their visit.

In a notification issued by the Governor’s House it has been mentioned that the visiting hours for the Raj Bhavan will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Entry for visitors will be through the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan, which faces the Telephone Bhavan. Visitors will be required to deposit their mobile phones and other baggage at the Security Check Point, and cameras will not be permitted. Groups are limited to a maximum of 10 people, although exceptions may be made for school-sponsored visits by children.

The notification also mentions that the Governor's Secretariat reserves the right to approve or reject requests to visit the Raj Bhavan and may cancel permission without citing any reason if circumstances require it. While the opening of the Raj Bhavan to the public is a significant step in breaking the colonial mentality associated with the building, it is important to respect the terms and conditions of the visit and to treat the site with the reverence it deserves.

In addition to paying tribute to the freedom fighters associated with the Raj Bhavan, the decision to open the building to the public is also an effort to break the legacy of colonialism and promote a more inclusive, democratic society. Earlier, the President on his own initiative opened the 'Rashtrapati Nilay' in Secunderabad for common people. Similarly, the Raj Bhavan of Bengal was also opened to the public. By allowing common people to access and explore the site, the Jan Raj Bhavan will become a symbol of people's power and a beacon of hope for a brighter future.