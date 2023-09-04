I have skills, potential to become world champion: Praggnanandhaa

Kolkata: Teen wizard and India's latest Chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who locked horns with world champion Magnus Carlsen, has flown to Kolkata to take part in the Tata International Chess tournament in the city.

On the sidelines of the competition, Praggnanandhaa took time out to speak to a select group of journalists for about 45 minutes. Many unknown things about his game and life came up during the discussions.

Q. Your take on the current Tata International Chess Tournament.

A: I am not thinking much about this competition. Our team is very strong. I am relaxing for now.

Q. Could you please say something about your thoughts on the World Championship?

A: All I can say is, I have all the skills and potential to become a world champion. Hopefully, I will win this competition in a few years.

Q. How do you handle the pressure of expectations?

A: Expectations have increased because my fans and countrymen like me. But I don't feel pressurised by their love. I try to enjoy every moment and give my best in each and every game.

Q. Please share your experience of playing against the legendary Carlsen.

A: Be it online or offline chess, Carlsen is very strong in both. If you sit face-to-face with him, you can at least try to understand what moves he can make. I am always trying to learn from Carlsen. He has been dominating world chess for the last 10 years. I try to understand his moves and his plan while playing with him. I asked him several questions, but he wasn't disturbed at all.

Q. How much of an effect did fatigue have on your game?

A: I was very weak both mentally and physically in this World Cup. I was not at my best. So I fell behind a lot. If you are weak, you cannot play chess.

Q. You are said to be the successor of Viswanathan Anand. What's your reaction to this?

A: I stayed in Vishy sir's academy for many days. I learnt a lot from him. We discussed many things related to chess. Like, what I should do the day before the match, what diet is required and what should be done to stay physically and mentally strong. I am always inspired by his game.

Q. Do you like any game other than chess?

A: Apart from chess, I also like cricket very much. I don't miss the Indian team's matches. My favourite cricketer is Ravichandran Ashwin. I try to see the match whenever he plays.

Q. Ahead of Asian Games, how prepared is the Indian team?

A: Myself, Gukesh, Arjun, and Nihal are in the team. The Indian team is undoubtedly strong. Our preparation has been very good. I learnt a lot from the camp. Hopefully, we can capitalise on the preparation.

Q. Do you like Kolkata?

A: Kolkata attracts me. When I came here in 2018, I realised how difficult chess can be. The Tata Steel Chess Competition is one of the best in the country.

Q. What is the future of Indian chess and where do you see yourself?

A: I want to improve further. I want to become an inspiration for the aspiring chess players.

Q. Please say something about your mother's role.

A: Wherever I go, my mother takes along an induction oven. She cooks various dishes for me. I feel bad if I don't get my favourite food. My mother knows by looking at my face whether I am playing well or not.

Q. What do you do to concentrate? Anything special?

A: I do yoga and meditation regularly. I never play video games. Playing video games causes many problems. I watch good movies to relax. However, I don't think much about diet but enjoy Indian food.

Q. Describe your moment of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A: It was very nice talking to him. He wanted to know about my training and spoke to my father and mother.

Also Read: PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa