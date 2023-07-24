Kolkata: Post-panchayat poll violence refuses to die down in West Bengal. Forced by the situation, the central government has decided to keep the central forces in the state for another 10 days.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya endorsed the Centre's decision. State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee said that the accused of the violence have been identified and the matter has been stated in the affidavit. In response to the Chief Justice's question, "Who are these miscreants?", the Advocate General said, "I have stated everything in the affidavit."



Additional Solicitor General Ashok Chakraborty complained that there has been continuous non-cooperation with the central forces. However, the Union Home Ministry has decided that the central forces will remain in the state for another 10 days. They will be withdrawn in phases, sources said.



Annoyed by the repeated allegations of non-cooperation with the central forces, the Chief Justice again ordered the state to cooperate with the central forces in all possible ways. Last Friday, lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal drew the attention of the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and pleaded for an order to retain the central forces in the state for another four weeks. But the division bench of the Chief Justice said that the court cannot pass any order in this regard and the Centre will take the decision.

The advocate general of the state also said that the Centre has decided to keep the force for another 10 days. The court should give the opportunity so that the state can share responsibilities with them. Now, they are working with the police in all the districts of the state to provide security.



BJP's lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal also said, "Multiple cases have been filed, all are giving affidavits. But the real point of the case is being lost."

She pointed out that more importance should be given to those, who are homeless, the safety of the common people, and whether the counting has been done at all.

BJP's lawyer Gurukrishna Kumar complained that re-election was held in only 1 per cent of booths and the video footage has not been properly scrutinised. Two women were molested and they cannot return home. They appeared in the High Court on Monday. The Chief Justice directed the police to escort them back to their homes and the police have been asked to ensure their safety.