Kolkata: Police in West Bengal was harassing and arresting Hindus while turning a blind eye to the actual culprits from the minority community, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has alleged in a letter written to Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday while referring to the recent violence during Ram Navami processions in the state.

"Police is harassing and arresting Hindus while looking a blind eye to the actual culprits and criminals from the minority community when they can be easily identified from CCTV footages and videos which are already circulating on social media...," Majumdar wrote urging Home Minister's personal intervention into the matter.

He alleged that the police in West Bengal under the present Director General Mannoj Malaviya...has "completely lost its spine and impartiality". "...only to please the Chief Minister who is blatantly appeasing the criminals and anti-national forces for minority vote bank which is drifting away from her," he alleged in the letter.

Also read: 'Why do you carry arms with you?': Mamata questions duration of Ramnavami processions

The West Bengal BJP chief said that party senior leaders and MPs were not allowed to visit the affected areas while TMC leaders and ministers are roaming the areas. "Even myself was blocked 5 km away on Highway from visiting Rishra where Sri Dilip Ghosh, Hon'ble MP was attacked. Democratic rights are also being curtailed by police of West Bengal under Sri Malaviya," he wrote.

"Your personal intervention is therefore highly solicited and also requesting to look into any violation of CCS conducts, rules and DOPT guidelines," he added. The letter comes a day after BJP on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engineering the recent spate of violence in the state and demanded her resignation.

Also read: Amit Shah speaks to WB Governor over Ram Navami violence in state; two dead, several injured across the country