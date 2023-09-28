Asansol: A speeding truck killed a pet dog on the road in Asansol district of West Bengal after which a case was filed against the truck driver, sources said on Thursday. Based on the complaint of the owner of the pet, the police conducted an autopsy of the dead dog and booked the truck driver. The search for the driver is underway.

It is learnt that the incident occurred in the Nuni Junction area under the Asansol North Police Station two days ago. Sources said that Biru Kumar, a resident of Panchgachia in Asansol, went for an evening walk with his house pet dog. "I was walking along the Asansol-Gourandi road in the evening outside the white spots on the road with my dog.

But a speeding lorry lost control and came towards us. On seeing the lorry, I was able to move quickly but my pet dog was crushed under the wheels of the truck," Biru Kumar said in his police complaint. The lorry driver thought that he might have hit Biru Kumar, so he fled in fear. Biru Kumar went to the government animal hospital in Asansol with his pet in a bloody state.

The pet was declared dead when taken there, the owner said. It was after this incident that local animal lovers organisations stood by Biru Kumar and took Biru Kumar to the police station and filed a complaint at the Kanyapur outpost of Asansol North Police Station. Police impounded the vehicle after a complaint was lodged by the owner.

The police conducted the post-mortem of Biru Kumar's pet dog at the Government Animal Hospital in Asansol on Tuesday and handed over the body of the pet to Biru Kumar. According to police sources, the lorry has the registration number of Kolkata. Police have started searching for the owner and driver of the lorry.