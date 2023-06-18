Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up a "peace room" or help room at Raj Bhawan for registering complaints amidst ongoing violence ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled on July 8.

The move came soon after the Governor visited South 24 Parganas's Canning and Bhangar, which have been witnessing clashes and violence since the nomination process started. The death toll has gone up to six in the last eight days while opposition parties had approached Bose seeking his intervention.

The peace room at Raj Bhawan will hear grievances of the common people and respond to them. According to a statement that was issued from Raj Bhawan, the peace room was opened in view of the representations that had been received from people on criminal intimidation ahead of the rural polls.

After concerns of citizens are registered at the peace room, the issues would be referred to the state government and the State Election Commission for further action. One can contact the peace room at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or at a 24x7 helpline number 033-22001614.

Bose visited violence-hit Bhangar and Canning on Friday and Saturday respectively. The statement mentioned that violence will not be tolerated in any manner. Bose also assured to stand by the people in case of any trouble and take strict measures wherever necessary. Also, the governor held a meeting with the district police and administrative officers at Canning, in this regard.

Also Read: Bengal rural polls: Body of BJP candidate's kin found

The Opposition parties have alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was forcing them to withdraw nomination. Again, a convoy of Union MoS Nisith Pramanik was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in Cooch Behar's Dinhata yesterday.