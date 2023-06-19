PATIENT WITH RARE ANATOMY UNDERGOES COLON CANCER SURGERY AT KOLKATAS NRS HOSPITAL

Kolkata: Krishna Bid was suffering from cancer and landed at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The doctors were stunned after examining the patient. They found that one of her organs (liver) was on the right side, which should have been on the left side of the body.

Since she was suffering from colon cancer, the doctors were particularly concerned about her physical condition before going for surgery. The surgery was performed with success at Nil Ratan Sircar Hospital, one of the government hospitals in Kolkata. She recovered and returned home on Monday. Krishna, 51, is a resident of Raghunathpur, in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

Recently, she suddenly started having severe abdominal pain. After seeing various doctors in the area, she finally came to NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Krishna was admitted under the supervision of Dr Uppal, Professor of Surgery Department. It was there that Krishna first learnt that one of her body parts was on the opposite side.

In the meantime, by conducting various tests, the doctors arrived at the conclusion that cancer had settled in the patient's body. The deadly disease was in the colon. If surgery is not conducted immediately, the disease can spread. So, the doctors decided to perform surgery on the patient as early as possible. But, doctors were worried about the location of the liver, which was on the right (opposite) side of the body. Usually in these cases, the blood vessels are also located on the opposite side. So, the doctors were cautious while performing the surgery. It was a very risky operation. Krishna's surgery was done with utmost care. A part of the colon had to be surgically removed from her body.

Doctor Utpal Dey said that the surgery was very challenging as the anatomy was the opposite in his case. "We call such cases as Situs Inversus Partialis," Dr Dey said. According to the doctor, colon cancer with this opposite anatomy has been found in only 15 patients across the world, and for the second time in India.

According to doctors, this disease is found in one in two lakh people. Krishna got a new lease of life after undergoing treatment at one of the government hospitals in Kolkata."I came here to know that my liver is on the opposite side. Now I am healthy. I am sleeping and I can eat. I am going back home today," Krishna told ETV Bharat.