PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH SERIOUS MATTER MAMATA

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concerns over the security breach at the new Parliament building in New Delhi and said it was quite a serious matter.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and raised slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. "The Parliament security breach is a serious matter. There was a great lapse... The Union Home Minister has already admitted that. Let them investigate it," Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for Delhi.