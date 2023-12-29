Kolkata: A two-and-a-half-year-old baby in West Bengal's Murshidabad diagnosed with rare 'Blue Baby Syndrome' was successfully operated upon at a private hospital in South Kolkata.

The doctors decided to conduct surgery under the supervision of Dr Kaushik Mukherjee, who said he detected problem in the heart of the child.

'Blue Baby Syndrome', is a strange disease which triggered blue patches in his body and unusual numbness in him.

Mohammad Jabir Shaikh, who is a resident of Lalgola in Murshidabad and a carpenter by profession, ran from pillar to post in search of proper medical facility for his son soon after symptoms became evident. Shaikh said he was frightened to see his child suddenly crying and turning blue after taking a meal.

Soon, he travelled to Kolkata along with the sick child, who was rushed to a hospital in the city for proper treatment as the remote Murhsidabad locality lacks advanced healthcare facilities. The child was brought to a private hospital in South Kolkata where doctors examined him in the OPD.

The doctor found holes in the chambers of the heart. As a result, deoxygenated blood got mixed with oxygenated blood. Due to the high level of carbon dioxide in his body, the child's body turned blue.

Dr Mujkherjee had a tough time in conducting surgery as the child, who weighed nine kg, was below weight. A maximum weight of 12 kg was required for the surgery. Despite bottlenecks, the doctor and his associates decided to perform open heart surgery on the child.