PANCHAYAT POLLS SEC REQUESTS HOME MINISTRY FOR 822 COMPANIES OF CENTRAL FORCES

Kolkata: Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has finally requisitioned a total of 822 companies of central forces to man more than 62000 booths in the forthcoming panchayat polls in the state.

Earlier, after Supreme Court ordered deployment of central forces, SEC asked for only 22 companies of central forces. But, the Calcutta High Court termed the deployment as "thoroughly inadequate". Following which, SEC has now sent requisition to the Union home ministry for an additional 800 companies of central forces so as to deploy 822 companies in the polls scheduled on July 8.

The high court had instructed SEC to deploy more than 82,000 personnel of central forces within a span of 24 hours. The division bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, expressed dissatisfaction with the commission's decision to deploy only 22 companies and even suggested State Election Commissioner, Rajiva Sinha, that ‘“if it is difficult for him to take orders, he can step down”.

The high court had justified its directive by citing the increased number of districts and voters in the state. It emphasized the need for a substantial deployment of central forces to ensure free and fair polls as well as maintain law and order during the elections.

In the previous panchayat election held in 2013, which took place over five phases, the West Bengal government had to deploy 825 companies of central forces following an intervention by the then State Election Commissioner, Mira Pandey, who approached the Supreme Court for assistance.