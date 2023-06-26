PANCHAYAT POLLS IN WEST BENGAL WILL BE HELD IN A SINGLE PHASE SAYS GOVERNOR ANANDA BOSE

Siliguri: Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase, said Governor CV Ananda Bose in Siliguri on Monday. The Governor is on a four-day trip to north Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections. The Governor, along with his family members, arrived in Siliguri on Monday.

Before leaving for Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling, the Governor held a press conference at Siliguri state guest house. Speaking to reporters, Bose made suggestive comments about the West Bengal panchayat elections slated for July 8. "I have been in north Bengal to get a firsthand feel at the grassroots level for the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state. I will visit those sensitive areas where clashes took place. I will also interact with the victims and try to find out what was the reason for violence," said Governor CV Ananda Bose while talking to reporters on Monday.

The panchayat elections in the state is inching closer and still, the authorities are flooded with complaints. The Governor said that he will try to cover as many districts as possible during his visit. "I will be visiting Cooch Behar, Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Alipurduar, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri," he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of North Bengal University, was shown black flags when he visited the university campus on Monday. The Governor was also greeted with 'go back' slogans by the protesting Students' Union activists. The protest created a tense situation on the university premises for a brief period. The activists of Trinamool's Students' wing were staging the protest on North Bengal University campus.

Earlier, the Governor arrived at New Jalpaiguri railway station by Vande Bharat Express on Monday morning. He first went to the state guest house. Thereafter, the Governor visited the North Bengal University to hold a meeting with acting Vice-Chancellor Sanchari Mukherjee and other officials.