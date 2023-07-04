PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS WEST BENGAL DGP HOLDS MEETING WITH JHARKHAND AND BIHAR COUNTERPARTS

Kolkata: Ahead of panchayat elections in West Bengal, a meeting was convened by DGP Manoj Malaviya with the DGPs of Jharkhand and Bihar at Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters, on Tuesday. The meeting was aimed at preventing miscreants of adjoining states from sneaking into West Bengal during the Panchayat elections to foment trouble.

The CID officers were also present in the meeting. The West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya had a meeting with Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh and Bihar DGP Rajwinder Singh Bhatti on Tuesday. According to sources, there was a separate discussion between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the meeting of the opposition members in Patna last month, wherein the matter of holding the DGPs meeting of the three states was finalised.

In Tuesday's meeting of DGPs of three states, several criminal activities such as infiltration of outlaws from the neighbouring states, inter-state smuggling of contraband goods and CPI (Maoist) rebels sneaking into West Bengal to take refuse and others were discussed. Even if the situation was under control now, the police should always keep a vigil to prevent any untoward incident. Close coordination between the police of three states was needed, said a police officer.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malavya said, "We discussed several criminal activities, including cybercrime and how to reduce them. The border checkpost checking was also discussed with Bihar and Jharkhand counterparts for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections. The purpose of the meeting was to stop inter-state infiltration of criminals."

