Kolkata: Come December, the general public in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal will get to see the surrendered arms of the Pakistani Army in the 1971 War, sources said. As many as five rifles with rocket launchers have been handed over by the Commandant Ordnance on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Biplab Roy, Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal brought these weapons to the city. These weapons were brought to the city soon after being handed over from Gwalior and will be showcased for the general public next month. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Roy said that as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Director General of BSF has handed over to him the five guns and rocket launchers.

“These were used by the Pakistani Army in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Kolkata is set to house the arms in the proposed museum and research center of West Bengal," Roy told ETV Bharat. About the museum, Biplab Roy said that an international standard museum is being built in Kolkata to showcase Indian culture to the young generation.

He said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already discussed it with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Law Minister Malay Ghatak. "These will include Indian history from the Middle Ages and the ancient civilization of Kolkata. The historical artefacts that have been recovered so far will be kept in the museum. Besides expanding the knowledge of the new generation on these historical objects, the researchers will also be able to practise on these subjects," he said.

According to Roy, these rocket launchers are made in Germany. Rifles were also manufactured in other countries including India at that time, he said. "A specific section of the museum will be dedicated to weapons surrendered by the Pakistani Army. Altogether there will be about 25 sections in the museum. All items collected so far will be grouped category-wise, including Art and Culture,” added Roy.