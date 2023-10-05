Kolkata: A part of the 350-year-old Mohantasthal Temple collapsed in West Bengal's Rajganj area after heavy rain on Wednesday. Like various districts of the state, East Burdwan has also been receiving continuous rains for the past few days. According to sources, no one was injured in the incident and the temple was built during the royal era in the Rajganj area of East Burdwan.

The temple was in a dilapidated condition. Hence, a part of the temple caved in following heavy rains across the state. However, no one was injured in the incident. After receiving the information, the police of Burdwan police station and Burdwan South MLA Khokon Das rushed to the spot and the area has been barricaded.