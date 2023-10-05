Over 350-year-old temple collapses in West Bengal's Rajganj after heavy rain
Published: 1 hours ago
Kolkata: A part of the 350-year-old Mohantasthal Temple collapsed in West Bengal's Rajganj area after heavy rain on Wednesday. Like various districts of the state, East Burdwan has also been receiving continuous rains for the past few days. According to sources, no one was injured in the incident and the temple was built during the royal era in the Rajganj area of East Burdwan.
The temple was in a dilapidated condition. Hence, a part of the temple caved in following heavy rains across the state. However, no one was injured in the incident. After receiving the information, the police of Burdwan police station and Burdwan South MLA Khokon Das rushed to the spot and the area has been barricaded.
"God saved us from a major accident," the head of the temple, Subaldas Brahmachari, said. Executive Secretary of Radha Damodar Jiu Seva Trust Debabrata Singh Roy said, "The temple is 350 years old. Since the roof of the temple has been damaged, bushes have grown on the roof, which caused cracks. Rains for the last few days resulted in the collapse of a portion of the temple. Thank God, no one was injured. And the portion that was on the brink of collapse has been demolished."