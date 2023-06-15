Kolkata: Justifying that the law the order situation in West Bengal was better compared to other states, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Opposition members were not allowed to contest in 90 per cent of seats in Uttar Pradesh and similarly several seats went uncontested in Tripura.

Banerjee's statement has come on a day when violence over nomination filing for upcoming panchayat polls claimed four lives in the state.

Citing instances of alleged lawlessness prevailing across the country, Banerjee said accused are roaming around freely, murdering and openly shooting out in court premises. "A monster's reign is on. A few political parties are playing a nefarious role. I hate to mention their names. Those who are responsible for committing all sorts of crimes are now claiming that they are being victimised," Banerjee said. Even people accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act go scot free, she alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP for stopping central funds and threatening through agencies, Banerjee said 153 central teams have been sent to Bengal in the last one year while funds for 63 schemes have been stalled. She has often lashed out at the BJP for its step-motherly attitude towards Bengal. She said people from Bengal were arrested on charges of rioting even as the state was under the election commission at that time.

Without naming the erstwhile Left Front government, the chief minister said that the party which did not allow Opposition to file a single nomination and ensured that they won all 100 seats uncontested are now giving big talks. "Our party has given clear instruction that anyone who comes to file nomination can do so. Nobody will be stopped from filing his/her nomination," she said.