Kolkata (West Bengal): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her party is not in favour of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress Chief, saying that she should stop thinking' about the issue.

Adhikari, while speaking to ANI said that it is not the job of Mamata Banerjee to think about the implementation of 'one nation, one election'. "PM Modi will do what the nation wants. What is she? She is the owner of a Private Limited party. PM Modi is there to think about the nation. 'Abki baar, 400 ke paar'. Mamata should stop thinking about all of this. This is not her job," he said.

He further took a swipe at the Bengal CM and said that Mamata's job is to 'let Rohingyas trespass' in the state and rob." "Her job is to let Rohingyas trespass in West Bengal and rob. Let her rob..." Adhikari said.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party is not in favour of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal as it imposed a structure against "federalism". In her letter, Banerjee said she suspected that the proposal was backed by a "design to convert India's polity to a Presidential system".

In her letter addressed to Dr Nitin Chandra, secretary of the Centre's high-level committee on 'One Nation One Election', Banerjee highlighted issues ranging from the meaning of 'One nation One Election' to the proposed "premature dissolution" of the Lok Sabha or Assemblies to the committee's methodology of writing letters to political parties instead of consulting state governments. Her letter was in response to a letter dated October 18, 2023, sent to her by the high-level committee.