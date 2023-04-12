ONE DEAD AFTER LIFT IN KOLKATA BUILDING FELL ON HIM

Kolkata: One person died in the Park Street area of Kolkata on Wednesday after a left fell on him during repairing. Police sources said that the incident took place in a commercial building called Om Tower.

They further revealed that the deceased Rahim Khan worked as a liftman in the building. At around 12 pm he was supervising the repairing of the lift and suddenly it fell on him from the third floor. Rahim died on the spot.

Upon being informed about the matter, official from the Park Street police station reached the spot along with the Disaster Management Force of Kolkata Police. After an hour of effort, they were able to recover Rahim's body.

According to police sources, the investigators have contacted the owner of the building Om Rajgadia seeking to know whether he was aware of the lift being repaired in the building and whether any safety measures were taken.

Frequent visitors to the building alleged that the lifts in the building were not maintained properly and neither was regular repairing work done. They further alleged that earlier also the lifts suddenly shut down in the building and people were stuck inside for several hours.

Officials of the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station have started an investigation into the matter to determine out of whose negligence the incident took place. Police sources said that the investigators are also trying to find out whether there were adequate safety measures taken for the lifts in the building adding that action will be taken as per law.