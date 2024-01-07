Kolkata: Dismissing reports of a clash between the old and new members of Trinamool Congress (TMC), party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that TMC stands united under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and there is no rift between the old and new generations within the party.

Banerjee's statement comes amid reports that he would henceforth concentrate on his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency and refrain from taking part in the party activities.

"There is nothing as differences between the old and the new members. The party has always remained united under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. I'm going ahead by carrying both Mamata Banerjee's photograph and TMC flag. I am a loyal soldier of the party and am dutifully fulfilling the responsibilities given to me by the party. Diamond Harbor is my priority as an MP," he said while addressing a programme in his constituency today.

Elaborating on the issue of age, Banerjee said that he has always stressed on the fact that working capacity of an individual decreases with age. I can easily spend two and a half months on the road to undertake any party programme but the same would not be possible if I had to do so 30 years later," he said.

In an apparent reference to reports of him focusing on Diamond Harbour constituency alone, Banerjee said that he has always been a hardworking soldier of the party and would do whatever task the party gives him. He said that he led the 'Jono Jowar Yatra' and 'Didir Suraksha Kawach' on the instructions of the party.