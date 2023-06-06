Birbhum: Birbhum district administration has made arrangements so that DNA tests can be carried out on the next of kin of two passengers of the triple-train accident in Balasore, who remained missing till now.

The two missing passengers from Birbhum are Nawaldanga Tufan Kora of Shantiniketan police station in Birbhum and Lablu Mal of Siuri City. The district administration has sent their relatives to Odisha today for the DNA tests. Sources said many bodies were lying unidentified due to severe mutilation. DNA tests will help in confirming their identities, officials added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that unless the bodies were identified their families would not receive compensation from the railways and had urged the Odisha government to conduct DNA tests on the next of kin of the victims and missing passengers.

A total of 25 people from Birbhum were travelling on Coromandel Express when the tragic accident took place. Among which, four persons died and two others were injured while two were missing. The injured are currently undergoing treatment in Balasore's hospitals. The remaining passengers from the district have returned to their homes. Most of the passengers are believed to be migrant workers who were travelling to Chennai for work, officials said.

Also Read: Odisha triple train accident: Centre deputes special team for preservation of unidentified bodies

The deceased included Aarti Bagdi of Dubrajpur whose body was brought and cremated at the initiative of the district administration. Later on, three others were reported to be dead. They are Sheikh, Rafiqul Sheikh and Shanta Sheikh from Karampur village of Paikar police station. Arrangements are being made to bring their bodies back, officials said.

Notably, 288 people have died in the triple-train accident in Balasore. At least 900 people were injured of which, 56 were seriously injured. Birbhum district magistrate Bidhan Roy said: "Two people are still missing in the district. Their families have been sent to Odisha for DNA tests. We are vigilant in every way."