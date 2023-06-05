ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY SUVENDU ADHIKARI TARGETS MAMATA BANERJEE

Kolkata: Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari's allegation about the Balasore train accident in Odisha has shaken the political circles here. Adhikari, on Monday, said, "Why is panicky in Trinamool after the Odisha train accident? Why is the Chief Minister so afraid? Several people were killed in the train accident belonged to Bihar. But, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not speaking anything. Train passengers from Jharkhand were also killed in the accident. But Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not saying too much"

Adhikari also raised the question of why so many workers have to go out of the state for work. Suvendu Adhikari also commented on the ED summon to Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira. Adhikari questioned why the ED was not arresting Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in the coal smuggling case despite all the evidence.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said, "Despite all the evidence, why is she out of jail? Why are the agencies so afraid of this family?" In this context, Adhikari also brought up the topic of Kanimozhi, the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi. "If Karunanidhi's daughter can go to jail, why not Rujira Banerjee?"

Rujira Banerjee has been asked to appear at the ED office at CGO Complex on June 8. It may be noted that Rujira was stopped at Kolkata airport on Monday. She was supposed to go to Dubai. The ED has also summoned state law minister Malay Ghatak to New Delhi on June 19 in the coal smuggling case.