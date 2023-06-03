Balasore (Odisha): West Bengal Chief Minister and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the triple train accident spot in Balasore district in Odisha, on Saturday said this was the "biggest train accident of this century". She also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of passengers killed in the accident from her state.

The official death toll in the triple train crash involving the Coromandel Express mounted to 261, a top official of the South Central Railway (SCR) said. The other trains involved in the mishap include the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train. The railways announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Also read: Kerala CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

"This is the biggest train accident of this century and a proper investigation must be conducted. Something must be behind this. The truth must come out. Why didn't the anti-collision system work," Banerjee, who was Railways Minister, twice said at Balasore. "We will provide Rs 5 Lakhs each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and the Odisha Government," she added.

According to Mamata Banerjee, her government sent 40 ambulances on Friday and another 70 on Saturday. "40 of our doctors have reached here and they are working," the West Bengal CM added. Banerjee also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior officials who were already present at the spot, where the mishap occurred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the accident spot in Odisha on Saturday. The PM had held a high-level meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the situation.

The train mishap is the fourth deadliest in the history of Indian Railways. It occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. The Railways have ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident.

Also read: Mansukh Mandaviya deploys team of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar for train mishap victims