NUSRAT USED TO GET ALLOWANCE EVERY MONTH FROM COMPANY INVOLVED IN HOUSING SCAM ED

Kolkata: During the investigation of the housing scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan used to get kickbacks every month. According to the sources of the investigating agency, the actor used to get a regular 'allowance' from the real estate company. The 'allowance' money is used to go to Trinamool MP on a monthly basis. This is what the ED officials are claiming while investigating the fraud case in the name of selling flats at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, the Central agency questioned the Parliamentarian for six-and-a-half hours at the CGO Complex on September 12. The ED investigators say that during the investigation, they seized several documents from Nusrat and the real estate company. After scrutinising those documents, the officials found out that the allowance was clearly mentioned in the agreement of the company with the Basirhat MP.

However, how much money Nusrat used to receive as allowance wasn't revealed by the ED sleuths. The detectives of the Central agency did not bring that matter to the fore. The ED has started probing why Nusrat Jahan received a regular allowance from the company accused in the fraud case.

The agency has launched a fresh probe into the scam. However, only time will tell whether the ED will summon the actress in connection with the case again or not. First, a complaint was lodged against Nusrat Jahan and the company for allegedly committing fraud on the pretext of selling flats.

At that time, Nusrat said that she would buy a flat and reportedly took a loan of Rs 1 crore 16 lakh 30 thousand 285 from the company. She claimed that in 2017, she returned Rs 1 crore 40 lakh 71 thousand 995 to the company with interest. Nusrat claimed that she was not involved in any corruption.

However, Rakesh Singh, the director of the company, claimed that Nusrat Jahan had not taken any loan from their company. And for that reason, Rakesh Singh was also summoned to the CGO complex by the Enforcement Directorate, but he did not appear before the ED sleuths.